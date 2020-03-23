The St. Joseph School District is not yet taking any action to extend its closure plans into the second week of April, as indicated by administrator presentations on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said that district leaders are grappling with Gov. Mike Parson's decision to defer the question of longterm school closures to the local level. This notably contrasts with Kansas' decision to close through the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year and finish out coursework entirely via online means.

St. Joseph schools are currently scheduled to resume normal session on the morning of Monday, April 6, as the closure is scheduled to last through Friday, April 3.

"Do we know what is happening after April 3? No," Van Zyl said.

Uncertainty driven by COVID-19 permeated through every discussion of the district's future plans. Toward the end of the board meeting, Van Zyl announced to board members the news that broke Monday afternoon regarding an inmate's hospitalization with COVID-19 at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center, southwest of I-29 and Frederick Ave.

Although the inmate has been isolated in a negative airflow chamber since March 4, per a news release, the case nonetheless constitutes the first confirmed evidence of the outbreak spreading in Buchanan County.

The board had been discussing future meeting plans and whether or not it would be prudent to have gatherings of any kind which could witness a significant number of people coming from different places to assemble in the same room. The news from Van Zyl provoked apparent exclamations of concern and frustration around the board table.

"I think we need to check that, and if we don't need to be taking resources away from our staff at this point, if there are other things to do or risks [to avoid], we need to look at that," Board President Seth Wright told his colleagues.

Nutrition assistance

The St. Joseph School District has been providing nutritional assistance to constituents affected by COVID-19, officials reported to the Board of Education on Monday evening.

Van Zyl announced that more than 5,000 meals have been served to constituents on Monday, the first day of the new distance learning program that has been implemented amid the closure period that began after an extended SJSD spring break.

"Several people were crying, upset, thankful they were getting some support," Van Zyl said in his comments to the board, as a reflection of his experiences on Monday while assisting food distribution.

Ongoing board business

