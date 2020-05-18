The first set of results have come in from community testing done this weekend at Mosaic Life Care.

A total of 1,593 individuals participated in the weekend COVID-19 community testing clinic. On Saturday, 834 tests were conducted, and 759 tests were done on Sunday.

Results have been received from 814 of the tests, with nearly all coming from Saturday and most Sunday results still pending. Of the 814 results so far, just nine were returned as positive.

Staff from Mosaic Life Care is handling notification to those that test positive, and the St. Joseph Health Department is handling contact tracing of those positive cases.

The remaining results will be shared when available.

Statewide, Missouri recorded 10,945 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 156 from 10,789 on Sunday, resulting in a 1.5% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 594 to 605.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 11,090 cases in Missouri and 605 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 520 people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 3,864 tests its service area, with 194 returning a positive result, 3,630 a negative result and 40 still pending. Thirteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, one individual is an inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 8,340 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 7,886 on Friday. A total of 173 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.