Dear reader,

The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the lives of everyone in our communities. We’ve all been required to abruptly adapt to a very different way of life.

Our business, and your community newspaper, the St. Joseph News-Press, has been required to abruptly rethink the way we do business. Our message to you, our loyal reader, is to share changes to our business that have become necessary due to the unprecedented economic impact the COVID-19 virus has brought upon our community.

Many of you will recall that in late February, the News-Press announced a planned print day reduction for mid-year 2020. However, due to a steep drop in advertising revenues related to the coronavirus pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to take this action now.

In the coming weeks, the St. Joseph News-Press will eliminate the Saturday and Wednesday print editions with effective dates of Saturday, April 18, and Wednesday, May 6, respectively.

The Saturday print edition elimination comes as the News-Press completes plans to beef up the Sunday print edition with a carryover of key Saturday edition features, additional puzzles and extended TV listings. Look for the first combined weekend edition to be delivered on Sunday, April 19.

The elimination of the Wednesday print edition makes way for a market-wide mailed product, Save NOW, that will deliver the Wednesday grocery circulars (and others) to nearly 45,000 households in the region. Watch for Save NOW in your mailbox beginning Wednesday, May 6.

Despite this reduction of print delivery days, the News-Press will continue to publish an electronic (digital) replica of the newspaper each day, the eEdition. The eEdition publishes with digital-only features such as interactive puzzles, extended content, video and photo galleries and is available to all print edition subscribers at no additional cost – go to www.newspressnow.com/eedition/ and activate the digital portion of your subscription today!

The eEdition can be enjoyed on many digital devices such as tablets, smartphones and laptops. For customers with limited access to a digital device, the News-Press is preparing to roll out subscriptions options that include a tablet and personalized training from our customer care team. These services will become available once the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

To you, our loyal reader, please know the News-Press has not made this decision lightly. We believe in the importance of the news. While how we deliver the news must change, our commitment to provide readers with honest, thorough and up-to-date coverage of the pandemic and the crisis it is creating remains unchanged. Everyone at the News-Press looks forward to the day when our communities and country are beyond this crisis and on the road to brighter days.

Stay safe and stay healthy,

David Bradley, Publisher & Editor

Stacey Hill, EVP & Chief Operating Officer

Have questions? Visit our FAQ: https://npnow.news/2UUoYV3