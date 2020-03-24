News-Press NOW has launched a new and free tool for businesses to connect with customers in isolation.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has had a serious impact on local businesses, many of which are adapting by using curbside service or adjusting their hours to accommodate the most at-risk in our population.

Open4Biz allows businesses to post how they are adapting and keep customers up-to-date on all their changes.

Businesses can create their own account and manage their listing. The businesses can add contact info, links to their website and social media accounts, photos and other text information they want to communicate with potential customers.

Customers can view an interactive map of the businesses that are listed and reach out to those businesses for services.

To view this feature, visit newspressnow.com/open4biz. There, you can browse listings or create one if you’re a business owner.