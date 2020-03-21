Along with bars and restaurants, many small businesses are closing their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and follow the ban on having 10 or more people in one place issued by the City of St. Joseph.

In order to provide support to businesses around the city, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has implemented a new program called Couch & Click. It encourages residents to support businesses in the comfort of their own homes, through online shopping and carry-out ordering.

Kristi Bailey, chamber director of communications and marketing, said it’s just another step being taken to ensure the economy can still move in a positive direction during this difficult time.

“We’re trying to help advertise things that businesses are doing differently to help keep their doors open,” Bailey said.

The Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to help as much as they can by going to saintjoseph.com/couch-click/. The site includes a variety of restaurants and retailers that Bailey said has grown every day since the program started earlier in the week.

“It’s not just food, we have a list of local retailers, so if you need to go get makeup they’ll bring it out to your car, and that’s not something that’s normal,” Bailey said.

City Councilman Brian Myers, who also is the co-owner of the Tiger’s Den, Lucky Tiger and the Metropolitan, believes now more than ever it is critical for the community to pull together and support local businesses.

“If you want to support small businesses, their employees and you want them to keep their doors open, then buy gift cards from them,” Myers said.

Myers and his wife decided to close their three businesses, and he said they felt it was their social responsibility to the health, safety and welfare of citizens in the community.

“It’s going to hurt, but I believe it’s the right decision to do and I don’t regret the decision my wife and I made to close,” Myers said.

Bailey said there’s a lot of uncertainty for businesses having to shut down for the next couple weeks, and the hope is that’s the longest they’ll have to close.

“They just have to close and say make sure to come back when we open, but can they really open in 15 days, will this really be passed as a concern?” Bailey said.

Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail, shut her doors March 13, and she anticipates the closure to be longer than expected.

“We have a few different alternative services. One is virtual shopping so we can video chat with people and make sure they get what they need,” Massin said.

Massin said they’re working to reimagine what Manic Snail might be to provide customers with products and keep the business successful.

Even though businesses are finding creative ways to bring in revenue, Myers knows no matter what there will be a severe impact on a large number of businesses in St. Joseph.

“No matter what decisions individual business owners make on their own, there will probably be businesses that won’t survive this,” Myers said.