Going to the Buchanan County Courthouse in the days after its reopening can seem a lot like entering a highly secured facility.

Sheriff's deputies check temperatures, with an indicator flashing red, yellow and green. Once patrons are past that stage, their belongings are searched, the most normal part of the procedure. Next comes a sign-in sheet, where patrons write their name, entrance and exit time, plus phone number. Last comes a colored badge, so deputies can check comings and goings.

"Any area where our employees are coming into direct contact with people from the outside, we're trying to install those safety measures to keep the our employees safe as well as the general public," Scott Burnham, Buchanan County commissioner for the Eastern District, said.

The public is urged to bring their own face covering if they have one, otherwise they'll be provided one. But the complimentary ones are going fast. On the first day the courthouse was reopened on Monday, 200 masks were given away, according to Burnham.

"When someone arrives at the courthouse, they'll be asked where they're going," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. "And so the deputies will check and see how many people are currently at that office working on their business. And then they can either go in or they'd have to wait."

Particular officeholders are allowed to set how many patrons they'll allow to see at one time. And while that limits people inside the courthouse, there's another issue. Many of those standing outside Tuesday waiting to enter the courthouse weren't respecting social distancing guidelines or wearing face coverings.

"We're two days in and I think we're making little modifications all along," Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County commissioner said. "I wouldn't say it's been ideal, but we're trying to be accommodating as possible."

Most in-person court proceedings are still suspended, per an order by the Missouri Supreme Court. While the court's current order expires on Friday, it could be extended. Puett, Burnham and Sawyer all acknowledged a likely spike in courthouse attendance once courtrooms reopen.