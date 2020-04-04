A local state representative who is running for governor of Missouri said taking care of people should be foremost in the fight against COVID-19.

Rep. Jim Neely, R- Cameron, has been a state representative for the last eight years as well as being a doctor at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He said that the state of Missouri needs to put human life first during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that this pandemic shows that money for health care should be under direction of the state and not put in the hands of private companies in order to make sure workers on the front lines have adequate amounts of equipment and resources.

“It seems as if that money should be under the direction of the state," Neely said. "Some of those dollars could be put to better use by directing the care or reversing the people on the front lines, and there's a lot of medical dollars that are out there that aren't just necessarily directed at people doing the taking care of people in the clinics in the hospital.”

Neely said that personal protective equipment needs to be the utmost concern for the state, and he believes that the state should be more proactive and look at options like inmates in the Department of Corrections working to make masks and other forms of PPE.

"If we used this virus as an unknown enemy of war, I think if we do that we need to meet it head on," Neely said.

Neely said if he was governor, he would take a more proactive approach than current governor Mike Parson has done.

"One of the things I'd be doing, if it was me personally, I would have gone out and I would have gotten personal protective equipment a month ago, and I would have brought them back to Missouri," Neely said.

Neely said the whole state of Missouri, including rural areas, could be impacted by this illness and should be prepared.

"I tend to be proactive when it comes to take care of people," Neely said. "If I'm wrong, OK, but I'm going to take care of people first. "