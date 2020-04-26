Missouri recorded 6,997 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 171 from 6,826 Saturday resulting in a 2.5% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 273 to 274.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 7,093 cases in Missouri and 283 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 57, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services.

As of Sunday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,512 tests, with 46 returning a positive result, 1,419 a negative result and 49 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 3,174 cases of COVID-19, up from Saturday’s number of 3,056, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 118 people have died from complications of the disease.