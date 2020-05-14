Missouri recorded 10,317 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 175 from 10,142 on Wednesday, resulting in a 1.7% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 542 to 562.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 10,486 cases in Missouri and 551 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 496 people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 3,373 tests its service area, with 172 returning a positive result, 3,103 a negative result and 98 still pending. Thirteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, one individual is an inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 7,468 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the last day for which data is available. A total of 164 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.