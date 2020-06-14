Missouri recorded 15,983 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 173 from 15,810 on Saturday, resulting in a 1.1% increase.

The number of deaths remained at 879.

In Buchanan County, 784 people have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 8,694 tests in its service area, with 425 returning a positive result, 8,207 a negative result and 62 still pending. Fourteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, and there is one inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 11,047 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 10,812 on Wednesday. A total of 243 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.