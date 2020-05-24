Missouri recorded 11,988 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 236 from 11,752 on Saturday, resulting in a 2% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 676 to 681.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 12,123 cases in Missouri and 684 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 617 people have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 4,998 tests in its service area, with 262 returning a positive result, 4,683 a negative result and 53 still pending. Fourteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 8,958 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 8,539 on Wednesday. A total of 185 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.