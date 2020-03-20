Jackson County, Missouri, is reporting a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

It is with great sadness that we announce the first death of a #COVID19 patient in Eastern Jackson County. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of this individual. Out of respect to the family, we will not be providing additional details at this time. — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) March 20, 2020

This is the second death to occur in Missouri, the first being recorded in Boone County. As of Friday afternoon, the death toll in the United States reached 217. Globally, 11,153 people have died in the pandemic.