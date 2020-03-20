Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold

A couple look at the downtown skyline from the observation deck at the Liberty Memorial Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Visitors to the normally crowded spot were sparse due to concerns about the coronavirus.

 Charlie Riedel

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. To help our community combat the outbreak, we are providing this content for free. For an interactive map and continuing coverage click here. Please consider supporting our efforts in providing local coverage by subscribing to the St. Joseph News-Press.


Jackson County, Missouri, is reporting a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

This is the second death to occur in Missouri, the first being recorded in Boone County. As of Friday afternoon, the death toll in the United States reached 217. Globally, 11,153 people have died in the pandemic.