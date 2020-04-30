North Central Missouri College will host an historic commencement ceremony next weekend, in more ways than one.

The Class of 2020 will be the largest in the college's 93-year history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will also be the first to have a virtual commencement ceremony.

The school will pre-record a ceremony that will include the reading of all graduates' names, as well as the conferring of degrees. The video will be available on the school's website and YouTube channel May 9.

North Central is a two-year college based in Trenton, Missouri. It has offered classes at a satellite campus on the North Belt Highway in St. Joseph since 2018.

The school has already sent packets to graduates that contain caps, tassels, nursing pins and other items related to the ceremony.

Community members and graduates' families can show support for the Class of 2020 by tying red and black ribbons around trees, fences or other locations.