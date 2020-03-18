Because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, Missouri Western State University will shift its delivery approach to education this semester and provide students with alternative methods for learning course material and earning credit for the remainder of the spring semester.

“Missouri Western is unique in terms of our mission and student body,” said President Matt Wilson in a statement to campus Wednesday. “As an open access institution, some of our students do not have adequate access to technology or Internet services. Because of this ‘digital divide’ we are concerned about student success in a 100% online model. Many students have expressed serious reservations about their ability to learn in an online setting. Others are very anxious about being able to focus in the current environment of flux that may involve employment challenges, childcare issues, illness and even self-quarantine. For these reasons, we are not going to make an attempt to hastily shift all courses to an all-online model.”