A University of Missouri professor told News-Press NOW he’s had a breakthrough with a drug to treat COVID-19 that recently received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Doctor Kamal Singh, an associate professor at MU, is researching the drug remdesivir alongside other compounds.

“So here is a drug that was developed for Ebola, not that it worked all that well for Ebola,” Singh said. “(But) all these are RNA viruses, and when I started working (I realized) that a lot of RNA polymerases have a common structure.”

While remdesivir hasn’t been explicitly approved for treatment of COVID-19, the FDA said in a letter that doctors could prescribe the drug to treat the virus in certain circumstances.

“Based on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that remdesivir may be effective in treating COVID-19,”Denise Hinton, the FDA’s chief scientist, said in the letter.

The drug is under emergency approval for those both “requiring invasive mechanical ventilation” and those not requiring those procedures, according to Hinton.

Singh told News-Press NOW he believes the drug is safe.

“I don’t see any harm and yeah, these should be considered as options,” he said. “Doctors have to, you know, define dosing and those things that will happen.”

Under the FDA’s emergency authorization, Hinton did set forth guidelines for dosing.

“Recovery is more like nine days instead of 14 (for those who take remdesivir),” Singh said, after studying the drug.

Singh also is studying drugs like 5-fluorouracil and ribavirin, which he said was used successfully to treat the MERS outbreak, a similar virus to COVID-19. Singh said he started with somewhat of an advantage over other scientists because he had previous experiences researching other coronaviruses.

“So then I took the drug and put it in a protein and see if it works or not,” he said. “And sure enough, it could work very well.”

Even with the breakthrough, clinical testing from MU’s research is still months away, though Singh said by May of next year a treatment will be available for COVID-19.