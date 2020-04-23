Federal legislation has teed up millions of dollars in aid to help institutions like Missouri Western State University cope with COVID-19, but academic leaders are waiting for clarity on how they can use that money, and it barely makes a dent in the financial crisis.

"It's very troubling to address some of the things we will have to address in order to achieve sustainability," said Vice President Darrell Morrison.

Morrison, who helms the campus Financial Planning & Administration office, said that the U.S. legislation for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES Act — is ultimately expected to relay about $3.8 million toward Missouri Western interests in various forms; the law spends about $2 trillion nationwide and is the largest form of economic stimulus ever enacted. Yet even that kind of investment will help the hometown campus only in the most peripheral way.

For reasons largely unrelated to COVID-19, but considerably worsened by the pandemic, the university is $4.5 million in the hole for Fiscal Year 2020, which has to be accounted for by the end of June. A large fraction of the money coming St. Joseph's way for higher education purposes will be distributed to most students in the form of cash grants, and the university has no ability to leverage that cash on its own, Morrison said. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued instructions on how students will be able to spend it on Tuesday. Further guidance from federal education authorities is expected in the coming days.

"It's not clear how how those funds will be made available, how we will be able to draw them down, what they will reimburse us for on those funds," Morrison said.

On the surface, the roughly $1.8 million in CARES Act funding the university will itself receive, according to Morrison, seems to almost make up for Gov. Mike Parson's decision in March to restrict $1.9 million of funding authorized by Show Me State legislators from Missouri Western's FY 2020 budget. Parson made that call on an emergency basis, as the state is starving for revenue amid pandemic COVID-19. However, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, which regulates campuses like Missouri Western, the $1.8 million in CARES Act aid and the $1.9 million restriction are completely unrelated.

It is important for the public to know that the means by which state universities spend this money will be carefully overseen so that it helps resolve problems caused by COVID-19, said spokesman Gerren K. McHam; broader financial implications will not come into it.

"I want to make it clear that there are limitations to the CARES Act funds," he said. "This should not be seen as a windfall for institutions."

The funding and aid distribution challenges being what they are, leaders at Western are bracing themselves for the situation to worsen. Statewide, enrollment is expected to decrease at least 10% in the coming academic terms, perhaps as soon as this fall; Morrison and McHam reaffirmed this prediction on Thursday. If COVID-19 forces universities to continue their current programs of online-only education for the sake of public health, the bottom may well drop out on enrollment as students elect to wait until the crisis passes before returning to school.

The $1.9 million state restriction affects Western only for FY 2020, but a 20% funding cut at the state level from what had been previously budgeted is expected. On Friday, April 24, University President Matt Wilson will make final recommendations to the state-appointed Board of Governors that will make broad cuts to academic programs; the goal is to save at least $5 million per fiscal year going forward. Yet Morrison is prepared for the $4.5 million current deficit to expand. It could bottom out at about $8 million.

If enrollment, currently down below 5,400 from a 2011 high of about 6,300, proves to be less of an issue than some fear, and especially if the federal and state governments can act to help Western out, things may not get that bad. And yet, they could also get worse.

"This aid does help somewhat. It does," Morrison said. "Does it completely wash it away? Absolutely not."