Meghan and Shane Gray had met their new baby, Lucy, on April 1 alone in a hospital room at Mosaic Life Care. For them the experience was a lot different than the experience they had five years ago when Meghan gave birth to her first daughter, Layne.

Shane was the only person who was allowed in the room when Meghan gave birth to their daughter, and while Meghan said it was a little bit peaceful in the hospital, she was sad Layne was unable to see her new baby sister. Shane and Meghan adapted by using Facetime, taking photos and even holding newborn Lucy on the foot of the hospital window so that her grandparents, Layne and other close family members could see her.

"They still got to see her technically, they just couldn't just couldn't hold her through the glass," Meghan said.

Meghan and Shane laughed as they told the story of the family members knocking on different windows to try to find the right one.

"It was pretty funny -- surprised none of them got arrested," Shane said.

The couple agreed that the hospital staff was helpful and the process went very smoothly. They said although Lucy will not be able to see some family in person for a while or get a professional baby photo taken, they are glad she is healthy and they are making the most of the circumstances.

Shane said he is currently working as an essential worker for the family business, St. Joseph Custom Industrial Sewing, while Meghan stays at home with the two kids. They said they are careful and are washing hands and not letting people come visit baby Lucy.

Multiple resources in the St. Joseph community are available for pregnant mothers during the pandemic.

The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center's clinic is still open as it serves crisis and at-risk expecting mothers, something that Executive Director Libby Owens said is essential during this time.

"We do want to talk to those women who have concerns about pregnancy and many of the women that we talked to don't want to be pregnant," Owens said. "It's a stressful time for them anyway, and then you add the coronavirus on top of that, it's concerning for them."

Owens said they are screening potential patients and continuing to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department sent out a Facebook post informing that the CDC is still recommending breast-feeding for mothers during the pandemic.

The WIC clinic at the Health Department is taking calls at 816-271-4880 and is going to eventually be providing a Zoom video call option.

La'sherrie Tyes, a breast-feeding counselor at WIC said that breast-feeding is recommended because it has nutrients that help a baby's immune system. She said if mothers are starting to feel ill they should still breast-feed, but wear a mask and thoroughly wash their hands.

Tyes said she and the rest of the counselors are providing tips for mothers who have questions on the best practices to safely breast-feed.

"Anytime there's a big sickness or something going around, this is the best time to breast-feed," Tyes said."If your plan is to breast-feed go ahead, continue with that, use the lactation support while you're at the hospital, and definitely call the WIC office if you have any questions or concerns."