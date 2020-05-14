Five out of six school board candidates made it plain on Thursday that they are not interested in a recent proposal by their rival to delay the election further.

The cause of delaying the local election scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, is being advanced by candidate Kenneth Reeder, who asked the City Council on May 4 to propose a roughly 60-day delay in the race for the Board of Education of the St. Joseph School District. Such a delay would cause the school board ballot — among other matters — to coincide with the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election. Reeder cited concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — as well as possible cost savings as reasons for this delay. Any delay would ultimately be up to state election authorities.

“I haven’t had one person give a good reason for why not to do it,” Reeder told News-Press NOW.

Joshua Hall was the first among Reeder's five rivals to provide what he sees as a "good reason." Along with Lori Witham, Michelle Traster, Rick Gilmore and Brian Shewell, Hall said the election matter needs to be resolved soon, explaining that in his view, the district needs to have its new school board assembled before a momentous decision must be made on whether and how to open up fall in-person school attendance.

The six candidates are each vying for two six-year openings on the board, which will go to the top two popular vote recipients on Election Day. The two seats are being vacated by Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman, who each chose to not seek re-election. Their terms of office have expired, but the original local election's delay from early April to the current day of June 2 has seen them continue to serve, in lieu of candidates who have not yet been voted on.

"The kids are the urgent need here. We got another school year coming up, and we don't know if it's gonna start on time, or not," Hall said. "But we need all assets on hand as soon as possible, so that everybody can start getting on the same page and everybody can start thinking about the next school year to come, and be a little more proactive than reactive in these strange times."

Traster said she's ready to get the election over with, and she suspects the voters are as well.

"We are in a time when there are some dangers, but the guidelines that have been put forth to keep contacts down have worked," she said. "Election Day will probably be the same as when you go to a restaurant or go to shop for groceries. It would make sense to have people wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart, but that seems doable. As long as the precautions are followed, the risks are very minimal, even though it is prevalent in our community."

Gilmore said he is confident that registered voters still have time to participate in the absentee ballot process if they are worried about turning out on June 2. According to the Buchanan County Clerk's Office, the deadline to request a ballot is May 20, two weeks before the day of the election. Voters must be registered to request a ballot, and the registration deadline has passed.

"I see no need to postpone the election," Gilmore said. "I am in favor of proceeding with the June 2 election date."

Witham said that although the time permitted for new members to acclimate themselves will be "minuscule," the fact that the election is happening in June will still provide some length of time for that purpose, before major decisions have to be made about the fall. A delay to August would completely eliminate that cushion.

"From a social distancing perspective, I think the flow of voters would be easier to space out and regulate than shoppers at Walmart or any grocery store," she said. "As before, the decision to change election dates ought to come from the state level for all counties ..."

Shewell said any further delays will not be beneficial to the community.

"By postponing the election until August, you will have new members joining the board after critical decisions are made," he said. "We need the board to be as prepared as possible heading into next academic year, and (for it) to be prepared to answer questions about how the school year will look."