Mosaic Life Care hopes to have rapid in-house testing available by next week, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark Laney said.

The test would be able to receive results in 60 minutes and help with the current bottleneck of testing in commercial labs and the the Missouri State lab. As of now, Mosaic either sends test to the state laboratory or to Quest Laboratories.

"That (in-house testing) is a huge game changer for us. It's going to allow us to triage patients to the right place, it's going to allow us to give people better advice about whether they need to be quarantined," Laney said.

Supplies have been an issue in testing a wide number of people. At Mosaic, Laney said there is currently a good number of swabs and reagents. The rapid testing would require a cartridge.

Laney said that on Friday the hospital was filled to half capacity because elective surgeries and other procedures and visits have been pushed back due to COVID-19. The hospital has its fifth floor dedicated to respiratory and potential COVID-19 patients. The floor has negative pressure in 50 rooms, and the hospital currently has one COVID-19 patient hospitalized, Laney said.

As of Friday morning, Mosaic had tested 595 people, with 18 testing positive and 85 tests still pending. Laney said the in-house test they are hoping to have available next week will lower the number of pending tests.

Laney said about 20 people are currently hospitalized on the fifth floor of the hospital and are closed off to rest of the facility. He said the fourth floor should have negative pressure capability next month, and the hospital is not currently overwhelmed as the virus has not hit its peak in the region.

"We are not overwhelmed. In fact, the number of people in our hospital today is about 50% of what it normally is," Laney said. "We have not had an onslaught of hospitalized COVID patients."

Laney said that he feels like the hospital is in good supply of personal protective equipment, but staff is cautiously using it as caregivers are going through more than they usually too. He said the hospital is looking into exploring as the Center for Disease Control allows sterilizing and reusing personal protective equipment as the demand grows higher.

Laney said that the hospital has a good balance sheet to combat the loss in volume and business. He said the hospital is seeing an increase in telehealth visits as well.

"We feel good about our safety. Our volume is actually down and we're doing all the things that we need to do to get through that decrease in business that that we're having," Laney said.

Laney said Mosaic has not been notified of receiving any state or federal financial assistance due to the pandemic. On Friday, Sen. Roy Blunt, R- Missouri, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will begin distributing more than $618 million in coronavirus response funding to Missouri health care providers and hospitals.