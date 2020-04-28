The United Way of Greater St. Joseph and Mosaic Life Care teamed up Tuesday afternoon to deliver more than 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to about 25 locations.

United Way of Greater St. Joseph called member agencies and facilities they felt could use the sanitizer, like shelters, and child care locations. Mosaic was able to get extra sanitizer and felt it was a good opportunity to provide something to the community.

"This was a way to be able to give back to the community, and with the effort community has given to us we wanted to do something that we thought would be helpful," Linda Bahrke, Mosaic population health administrator, said. "We know that most people are having a problem with getting hand sanitizer, so we were able to secure some and decided that especially as we continue to relax the social distancing and the requirements and businesses start to open the hand sanitizer might be very useful."

One of the places along the delivery path Tuesday was Mitchell Woods Child Care, where a shipment of sanitizer and wipes arrived just before noon. Kristen White, director of the day-care facility, said they have been using a lot of hand sanitizer to insure safety.

White said whenever a parent comes into a facility and uses the computer they must sanitize their hands, and after a child is checked in they wash and sanitize their hands. She said it is a trickle-down process.

"We have to keep our kids safe to keep our staff safe, and we have to help keep our parents safe to just kind of keep everybody safe and to be able to keep to be providing care to the community," White said.

Mosaic and the United Way hope to have more shipments of hand sanitizer to make weekly deliveries.