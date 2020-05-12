Mosaic Life Care will host a drive-thru COVID test event this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, Buchanan County residents over 18 will have the chance to get tested for the novel coronavirus at no cost at the St. Joseph medical center.

Testing will take place in the parking garage located on the northeast side of the hospital. Vehicles should enter off of Heartland Road by Plaza 2.

About 2,000 tests will be provided by the state of Missouri.

Results should be available within 72 hours after testing. Those with positive results will receive a call from a Mosaic nurse with further instructions.

Before being tested, individuals should visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or call (877) 435-8411, option 3 to register. Phone-based translation services are available by calling to register.