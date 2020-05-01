Mosaic Life Care is cutting positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosaic Life Care spokesperson Joey Austin said the majority of the positions eliminated were leadership positions with seven of the positions eliminated being vice president level and above.

Mosaic said the adjustments to operations is to combat the financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud of the extraordinary work Mosaic caregivers have done during this global pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Mark Laney said in a news release. "However the financial impact has been significant on our operations and this decision is a necessary step to ensure Mosaic is here for the long term to meet the health needs in our region."

Mosaic cited multiple factors leading to the financial impact. Those factors include postponing elective surgeries for the last few weeks, patients delaying needed care, making critical investments in supplies and investments to treat COVID-19 patients and minimizing risk and exposure.