Mosaic Life Care officials said they are working to ease financial burdens during uncertain times.

They have implemented temporary changes to the billing and financial assistance process and have paused outbound collection calls and legal suits.

“Yes, if families have been directly affected, meaning if a family member has been unemployed recently because of the COVID crisis, we will extend an additional 90 days as far out-of-pocket expenses to those patients on current, future or existing balances,” Deborah Vancleave, vice president of revenue cycle at Mosaic Life Care, said.

Vancleave explains that this policy includes billing related to Mosaic as well as Mosaic affiliates.

“If a provider is an individual who is not an employee or affiliated with Mosaic Life Care, we have strongly recommended to them that they follow the same practice. However, we can’t mandate that they do,” Vancleave said.

Most providers have shown willingness to follow Mosaic’s lead, but some may have variations of the same policy.

Mosaic officials plan to reevaluate at the end of a 90-day period and make judgment calls based on the current climate.

“We want the patients to know that our inbound call center remains open. We are continuing to make outbound calls from the Mosaic call center to give patients an opportunity to talk to us,” Vancleave said. “Let us know your situation so that we can help you in any way that we can.”

One St. Joseph resident who is making payments said the 90-day reprieve can help, but it’s only short term and she is concerned about what will happen once that time period is up.

“I didn’t even know about the financial assistance until after several phone calls. I call monthly, ‘I got your statement, I’m sending this in. Sorry I can’t pay more.’ Finally one of the ladies asked if I tried for financial assistance,” Annie Maier, a St. Joseph resident, said.

Maier said working with patients for a longer repayment plan and making the financial assistance option more known will help on a longer-term basis.

Mosaic has indeed extended its payment plans from four months to 12 through its call center.

“As normal, we have our long-term payment plan option through our vendor, Clear Balance, and that affords the patients affordable, longer-term payments, and that service center also is open as normal,” Vancleave said.

Mosaic’s financial counselors are working remotely in the interest of social distancing.

“Therefore any applications for financial assistance policy are now mail-in applications, and we are offering virtual and telephone interviews,” Vancleave said.

In addition, Vancleave wants patients to know that they can still get their medical records as well, even though the medical records lobby is closed at the hospital. The number to request medical records is 816-271-6080.