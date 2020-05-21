Mosaic Life Care has completed the final phase to organizational adjustments first announced May 1 by removing jobs within the hospital this week.

Joey Austin, a Mosaic spokeswoman, said officials are not disclosing the total number or specific types of jobs that were affected by the cuts at this time. She did say 100 positions within the organization currently are available for people to apply for and added some employees were rehired immediately into clinical positions.

Mosaic also is implementing a hiring freeze on nonclinical positions and giving the option for employees to apply for patient-care jobs, Austin said.

When the restructuring was announced earlier this month, Austin said the majority of the initial jobs eliminated were leadership positions, with seven of those being people at vice president-level and above.

At that time, Mosaic officials said the adjustments to operations were to combat financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosaic officials have cited multiple factors leading to the financial impact, including postponing elective surgeries, patients delaying needed care, making critical investments in supplies and investments to treat COVID-19 patients and minimizing risk and exposure as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

In addition to the job eliminations, all officers, physicians, vice presidents and directors incurred a percentage salary decrease that began in March, Mosaic officials said.