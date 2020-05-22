Mosaic Life Care has released the final numbers of its COVID-19 community testing clinic held over last weekend.

The event resulted in a total of 34 positive cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County. A total of 1,593 tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

Staff from Mosaic Life Care is handling notification to those that test positive and the St. Joseph Health Department is handling contact tracing of those positive cases.

Missouri recorded 11,558 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 218 from 11,340 on Thursday, resulting in a 2% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 661 to 671.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 11,697 cases in Missouri and 672 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 599 people have tested positive for the virus as of Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 4,697 tests in its service area, with 241 returning a positive result, 4,252 a negative result and 204 still pending. Fifteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 8,958 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 8,539 on Wednesday. A total of 185 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.