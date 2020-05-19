Mosaic Life Care was one of 33 hospitals that received the antiviral drug Remdesivir last Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Health distributed 1,276 vials to treat up to 115 people in the state. Mosaic has enough supply of the drug currently to give the medication to six people and are reserving the drug for those who are on ventilators or in serious condition. Mosaic has had two shipments of the drug. They started three patients who were on ventilators on the drug and expanded to starting six patients when they received the second shipment.

“It’s an IV medication, and the recommendation is that you’re on a ventilator or some form of mechanical ventilation there. However, I do believe that will broaden.“ Mosaic Chief Quality Officer Edward Kammerer said.

Remdesivir is one of three treatment methods currently being used at Mosaic. The other two are hydroxychloroquine, which Kammerer said is usually the first treatment although there has been controversy over the effectiveness — Kammerer said Mosaic does not see a high downside — and a convalescent serum using the plasma to transfer antibodies from individuals who have already had COVID-19. Kammerer said this treatment is seeing good promise as well and they have adequate supply.

Kammerer said Remdesivir has the ability to be a potential game changer, and while it is currently being used on those on ventilators, he believes that when more testing is done and when more doses become available it can perform well when applied early to the virus, similar to other antiviral medications such as Tamiflu.

“It’s not a confirmed an absolute, this is the game-changer, but we could be cautiously optimistic on it. It does have the potential. It looks like it has some very significant potential to make a difference.” Kammerer said.

With potential COVID-19 treatments such as Remdesivir being pushed out quickly, Kammerer said safety still needs to be a top priority as hospitals are collecting data regarding how patients react to the drug, and that is one of the reasons it is currently being used only on the most critical patients.

“We don’t know that taking Remdesivir now wouldn’t have some long-term effect on you 10 years from now and we always worry about that aspect, which is why we have this system in place where we have a controlled trial too that tends to be over years to determine the benefit of a medicine as well as the potential harms,” Kammerer said.

The biggest studies for Remdesivir have been 600 people, when trials for other drugs have been done on up to 20,000 people, Kammerer said.