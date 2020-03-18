200319_local_covid
Officials at Mosaic provided updates and answered questions regarding COVID-19 and testing during a press conference.

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

Mosaic Life Care gave updates on its practices and testing procedures regarding COVID-19 during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 23 people have been tested at the hospital; none have been found to be positive. Mosaic is adding 24 beds to be put in negative pressure rooms.

According to officials, the hospital has 150 state tests and tests anyone with a dry cough and a temperature over 100.4 degrees after a COVID-19 screening including questions about travel history.

At the recommendation of St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray, the hospital cafe for visitors and guests will close.

