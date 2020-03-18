Mosaic Life Care officials said Wednesday they have tested a total of 23 people and none of those tests have been positive for COVID-19 yet.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Missouri had its first COVID-19-related death in Boone County, but so far no positive cases have been reported in Northwest Missouri.

Sixteen of those tested in St. Joseph have had a negative result, while three outpatient tests and four inpatient tests still have results pending from the state laboratory.

Dr. Mark Laney, chief executive officer at Mosaic Life Care, said the hospital has around 150 to 200 tests and wants to have the ability to test anyone with a dry cough and a temperature over 100.4 degrees after a COVID-19 screening that includes questions about travel history.

The state has had to limit some testing, although Parson has said testing will increase in the upcoming weeks.

"If you're anxious, or you know, you're just kind of worried, we're not going to be able to test you right now because we simply don't have the capacity," Laney said. "I do feel like we have an increased capacity to test patients in St. Joseph, Maryville and Albany."

With around 150 to 200 test kits available currently, Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer and President Davin Turner said the limitations are the supplies needed to collect swabs for testing.

"The reason we continue to follow these tighter guidelines around testing is because those tests would be used up very rapidly if we just test everybody with just milder symptoms," Turner said.

Laney said he believes Mosaic has been able to test anyone who meets the criteria and is seriously in danger of having the virus. He said that if the state lab denies a test and Mosaic staff still believe the person needs a test, they will go through commercial testing, an option that takes longer.

"Patients that might have a temperature or some other underlying condition, they still may not meet criteria because there's other things about their history that make it very unlikely," Laney said. "It concerns me any time anyone feels like they're being denied care. We believe that everybody through our Mosaic system is being screened and treated appropriately."

In the event positive tests do begin showing up, Mosaic is adding 24 beds to be put in negative-pressure rooms The hospital also has changed its policy and is not allowing visitors under the age of 18 and limiting the total visitor number to two people per patient.

At the recommendation of St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray, the hospital's cafe for visitors and guests also will close.