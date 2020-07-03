Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer of Mosaic Life Care, said there are currently 20 patients hospitalized from implications due to COVID-19. He said Mosaic supports the public wearing a mask to limit the spread.

Of those 20 patients, 15 are still testing positive while five have now tested negative although they are still needing hospital attention, Turner said there are five patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

"We recommend that all people wear masks when they are going to be out in a public setting. Why masks are beneficial is that masks inhibit the transmission of droplets. We know That COVID-19 is transmitted via the droplets that come out of your nose and your mouth," Turner said.

Turner said that Mosaic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe a majority of the spread is through the droplets and less through surfaces, which is why wearing a mask is important in controlling the spread.

Turner said he and Mosaic believe that masks would be a simple solution to decrease rising numbers of cases and not go back to business regulations and stay-at-home orders.

"Masks would help decrease the rise in the number of cases in all of the communities around us, not just here," Turner said. "We think that (wearing masks) is the best thing that we can do for the community, as opposed to trying to shut back down at this particular time."

Turner said the hospital was prepared for a rise in cases in the community as well as an increase in hospitalizations due to people not wearing masks in large gatherings.

"We did believe that when we opened up we would see an increased number of cases, as people went back out and went to large gatherings where most are not wearing masks. And all you have to do is go pretty much to any place here in St. Joe and you see very limited masks being worn," Turner said.

Turner said at this time Mosaic is confident the hospital will not overcrowd as the hospital has up to 100 rooms they can use as negative pressure rooms for those with COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

Mosaic currently has three COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators, although they have seen success getting patients off ventilators.

"We did have one that did come off the vent yesterday, which again has been a great success, but I can't say enough to give the credit for our success to the nurses and whenever I say that, please understand (that includes) behind the scenes, the people you don't see -- dietary, cleaning, pharmacies, the techs, everyone that's there," Turner said "It's not just the nurses, but they are the front there in those rooms all the time. And we really have to give them the credit they deserve for the outcomes we're having."

As of now Mosaic is not allowing visitors for COVID-19 patients and limiting visitors to one for all other patients as well as still doing temperature checks for everyone who enters the hospital. Turner said the hospital most likely 'go back to normal procedures in those regards for six months to a year.