Mosaic Life Care is cutting some positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosaic Life Care spokeswoman Joey Austin said Friday the majority of the positions eliminated were leadership positions, with seven of the jobs being vice president-level and above.

Mosaic officials said the adjustment to operations is to combat financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud of the extraordinary work Mosaic caregivers have done during this global pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Mark Laney said in a news release. "However, the financial impact has been significant on our operations and this decision is a necessary step to ensure Mosaic is here for the long term to meet the health needs in our region."

Mosaic cited multiple factors leading to the financial impact, including postponing elective surgeries for the last few weeks, patients delaying needed care, making critical investments in supplies and investments to treat COVID-19 patients and minimizing risk and exposure.

In addition to the job eliminations, all officers, physicians, vice presidents and directors incurred a percentage salary decrease that began in March, Mosaic officials said.

“Many of these changes were already within Mosaic’s long-term cost reduction plan to address the ongoing Medicare reimbursement reductions and the lack of Medicaid Expansion in Missouri,” Laney said. “At the end of the day, we have a duty and an obligation to our neighbors in Northwest Missouri to be good stewards with our finances to ensure Mosaic continues to be here for generations to come.”