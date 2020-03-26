The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri is now at 502, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, while St. Joseph's Mosaic Life Care has yet to report a confirmed case.

Out of 108 tests performed at Mosaic, 71 came back negative, none have came back positive and 37 are still pending.

Statewide, cases climbed by 146 from 356 on Wednesday, a 41% increase.

Eight people in the state have died after contracting the disease. The youngest, a 31-year-old St. Louis woman and Red Cross employee, was buried Tuesday as her grieving family watched from their cars.

The other seven deaths include three women who lived at an assisted-living center in Springfield, Missouri. A fourth resident of the Morningside East home is being hospitalized.

Cases across the United States continue to climb, and while rural counties find themselves ill-equipped to handle a large volume of intensive-care treatment are not yet reporting confirmed cases of the virus, but that's likely to change.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows 141 counties reported their first cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,492 counties or 47.4%. The number of counties who haven't reported their first case stands at 1,653, or 52.6%.

Many of these are rural counties are far from what officials have called epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.: Washington state and New York.

The Associated Press found more than 7 million people age 60 and older — those most at risk of severe COVID-19 illness — live in counties without adequate ICU beds. AP included ICU beds in coronary units, surgical units and burn units in the count.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 79 Missouri hospitals have 1,859 ICU beds, mostly in metropolitan regions. These areas of the state have seen the largest amount of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.

In South Korea, some died at home waiting for a hospital bed. In northern Italy, an explosion of cases swamped and overwhelmed the hospital system. Video and photos from two Spanish hospitals showed patients, many hooked to oxygen tanks, crowding corridors and emergency rooms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. You can view the map below. Missouri's ICU beds can be seen by the purple circles.