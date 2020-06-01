Missouri recorded 13,327 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 180 from 13,147 on Sunday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 772 to 775.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 13,438 cases in Missouri and 776 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 709 people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 6,382 tests in its service area, with 337 returning a positive result, 6,014 a negative result and 31 still pending. Twelve people are inpatients in St. Joseph and one person is an inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 10,011 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 9,719 on Friday. A total of 217 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.