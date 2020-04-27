Missouri recorded 7,171 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 174 from 6,997 Sunday resulting in a 2.5% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 274 to 288.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 7,230 cases in Missouri and 285 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 63, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services.

As of Monday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,544 tests, with 48 returning a positive result, 1,435 a negative result and 61 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 3,328 cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s number of 3,174, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 120 people have died from complications of the disease.