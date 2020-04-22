Missouri recorded 6,137 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 196 from 5,941 Tuesday, resulting in a 3.3% increase.

Deaths increased from 189 to 208.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 6,210 cases in Missouri and 229 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 35, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services. The St. Joseph Health Department is reporting 34 confirmed cases and four probable cases in Buchanan County for a total of 38 cases.

As of Wednesday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,138 tests, with 32 returning a positive result, 1,035 a negative result and 71 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 2,211 cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s 2,025, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Deaths increased from 107 to 110.