Missouri recorded 5,991 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Cases are up by 219 from 5,772 Saturday, resulting in a 3.8% increase.

Deaths increased from 185 to 198.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 31, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services.

As of Sunday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 937 tests, with 28 returning a positive result, 893 a negative result and 16 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 1,849 cases of COVID-19, up from Saturday’s 1,790. Deaths increased from 86 to 92.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even result in death.

NURSING HOME DEATHS

Nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities have been hit particularly hard in the outbreak.

The state’s largest cluster is at a Kansas City, Kansas, rehabilitation facility where the death toll rose to 19 last week.