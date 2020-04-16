The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has climbed to 5,111. Cases are up by 216 from Wednesday’s 4,895, a 4.4% increase.

Deaths have increased from 147 to 152.

Buchanan County is recording 26 cases and one death, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

As of Thursday morning, Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 799 people. Twenty-five tests returned a positive result, 728 a negative result and 46 are still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is reporting 1,588 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Four more people have died, bringing the total to 80.