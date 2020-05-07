Missouri recorded 9,341 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 239 from 9,102 on Wednesday, resulting in a 2.6% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 396 to 418.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 9,399 cases in Missouri and 428 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 404 people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 2,480 tests its service area, with 112 returning a positive result, 2,334 a negative result and 34 still pending. Ten people are inpatients. Of those 10, three are in the ICU, two of which are on ventilators. All others are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 6,144 cases of COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s number of 5,734, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 147 people have died.