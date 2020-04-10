A total of 4,160 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 136 from 4,024 on Saturday, a 3.4% increase.

The number of deaths has grown from 109 to 110.

Buchanan County is recording 20 cases and one death.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 641 tests as of Sunday, with 19 returning a positive result, 612 returning a negative result and 10 still pending.

Kansas cases also continue to climb. Cases are up from 1,268 Saturday to 1,337 Sunday. So far, 56 people have died from COVID-19.