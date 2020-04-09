Missouri recorded 3,539 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Cases are up by 212 from 3,327 Wednesday, a 6.4% increase.

Deaths increased from 58 to 77.

Buchanan County now has 17 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Daviess County announced its first case of COVID-19 Thursday morning. No information about the patient was released.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 553 tests, with 14 returning a positive result, 417 a negative result and 122 still pending.

In Kansas, the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark Wednesday. The state recorded a total of 1,106 positive results Thursday, up by 60 from the previous day. Deaths increased from 38 to 42.