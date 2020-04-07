Missouri now has 3,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Cases climbed by 315 from 2,722 yesterday, a 11.6% increase.

Deaths increased from 39 to 53.

Buchanan County is recording one death related to the coronavirus. The St. Joseph Health Department announced the death Sunday, citing the Department of Corrections as source for the information.

As of Tuesday morning, Mosaic Life Care has issued 456 tests, with 13 returning a positive result, 363 returning a negative result and 80 still pending. Of the 13 positives, 10 are St. Joseph outpatients, two are St. Joseph inpatients and one is an Albany inpatient.

Kansas is reporting 900 cases of COVID-19, up from 845 Monday.