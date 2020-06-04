Missouri recorded 14,057 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 290 from 13,767 on Wednesday, resulting in a 2.1% increase.

The number of deaths remains at 786.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 14,189 cases in Missouri and 794 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 736 people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 7,075 tests in its service area, with 352 returning a positive result, 6,527 a negative result and 196 still pending. Eight people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 10,170 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 10,011 on Monday. A total of 222 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.