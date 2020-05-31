Missouri recorded 13,147 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 185 from 12,962 on Saturday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 771 to 772.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 13,298 cases in Missouri and 775 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 692 people have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 6,380 tests in its service area, with 329 returning a positive result, 5,944 a negative result and 57 still pending. Twelve people are inpatients in St. Joseph and one person in as inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 9,719 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 9,337 on Wednesday. A total of 208 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.