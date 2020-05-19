Fourteen more positive cases have been confirmed after last weekend's community testing event at Mosaic Life Care.

A total of 1,593 tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, results were received from 814 tests, with nine returning a positive result.

On Tuesday, an additional 537 results were received confirming 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Buchanan County, for a total of 23 cases.

Two additional positive cases were confirmed from the clinic.

The remaining 242 tests results will be shared when available.

Statewide, Missouri recorded 11,080 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 135 from 10,945 on Monday, resulting in a 1.2% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 605 to 616.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 11,292 cases in Missouri and 622 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 543 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 4,132 tests its service area, with 202 returning a positive result, 3,718 a negative result and 212 still pending. Fourteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 8,340 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 7,886 on Friday. A total of 173 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.