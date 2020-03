Missouri recorded 1,327 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after the number of positive tests crossed the 1,000 mark Monday. Cases are up by 296 from 1,031, a 28.7 % increase.

Deaths have increased from 13 to 14.

The City of St. Joseph announced a fourth case yesterday as more counties in Northwest Missouri are seeing their first cases, including Livingston and Harrison counties over the weekend.

Cases in Kansas increased from 368 to 428.