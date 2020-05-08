Four employees of Daily’s Premium Meats have now tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday.

The first worker tested positive on April 30. All affected workers are on paid leave, according to Daily’s.

Daily’s is partly owned by Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, where a total of 412 employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Missouri recorded 9,489 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 148 from 9,341 on Thursday, resulting in a 1.6% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 418 to 449.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 9,654 cases in Missouri and 428 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 409 people have tested positive for the virus as of Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 2,621 tests its service area, with 121 returning a positive result, 2,382 negative result and 118 still pending. Ten people are inpatients, all others are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 6,501 cases of COVID-19, up from Thursday’s number of 6,144, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 152 people have died.