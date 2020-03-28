At least two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Clinton County, Missouri, officials reported Saturday.

A release from the Clinton County Health Department said officials were notified Saturday of two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

One patient is a female in her teens who traveled to an area with a large number of cases. The second patient is a female in her 30s. Both patients are recovering at home under voluntary self-isolation.

Among those notified Saturday of a positive test result is News-Press reporter Zoe Jones, a Cameron resident and student at Missouri Western State University. Jones said she believes she acquired the virus on a school trip to New York in mid-March and decided to self-isolate at her Cameron home on March 18 when she began to feel ill.

She said her symptoms worsened, and she was tested for COVID-19 on March 23. However, due to a backup at the testing lab, she was not notified of her positive result until Saturday morning.

Jones said she remains in isolation at home and that her symptoms appear to be improving after "a rough few days."

Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops.