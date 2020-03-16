The University of Kansas Health System, based in the Kansas City area, is preparing to host U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, at its campus in Wyandotte County, Kansas, for a livestream news conference about pandemic COVID-19.

The livestream is expected to commence at 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 16, and last through the rest of the morning. Moran, who has served in the U.S. Senate for just over nine years, having been sworn in for a second six-year term of office in January 2019, holds key position on federal public health policymaking.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, nearly 175,000 cases of COVID-19, caused by the contagion SARS-CoV-II, a type of "novel" coronavirus (so called because no human beings had been infected by it before 2019), have been detected worldwide. Just over 3,800 cases are known to exist in the United States, but it is presumed that this number is lower than the actual number of infections as there have been shortages and delays in conducting coronavirus tests.