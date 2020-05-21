Mo-Kan Regional Council is seeking area businesses to participate in a COVID-19 business impact survey to evaluate the economic shocks of the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the data collected from the survey, Mo-Kan will be able to demonstrate the need for CARES Act grant funding to facilitate building a recovery from the regional economic disaster.

Every business enterprise, large or small, that participates will help Mo-Kan determine what the needs are for its six-county Economic Development District, which includes Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Atchison (Kansas) or Doniphan counties. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ImpactsCV-19

A person with knowledge of the company’s finances, personnel levels and operations should fill out the survey as soon as possible. Those seeking more information can contact Linda Laderoute at linda@mo-kan.org.