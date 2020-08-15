Missouri recorded 66,397 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The number of cases is up by 9,018 from 57,379 last Saturday, resulting in a 15.7% increase over the past week.
The number of deaths increased from 1,301 to 1,346.
In Buchanan County, 1,123 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Ten people have died of COVID-19.
Across the country, Johns Hopkins University reports 5,336,918 COVID-19 cases and 168,952 deaths.
Kansas recorded 33,885 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 30,638 the previous Friday. A total of 402 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.