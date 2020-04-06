Missouri Western State University faces a crisis that will require drastic cutbacks.

Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, explained on Monday how such cuts could work. His office has worked with the Academic Review Board, appointed earlier this year, to prepare a slate of cuts that would — if approved — result in the elimination of at least 60 faculty positions and the two-year phase out of associated coursework. The university retains 211 full-time faculty at this time.

"This is difficult and horrific," Davenport said. "We are being forced to make decisions no one wants to make. If it was a question of saving good programs and cutting bad programs, that would be one thing. In a situation like this, there are no good decisions. I hurt for our faculty. I hurt for our staff. They will all be horribly impacted by this."

The goal, Davenport said, is to support students at every step of the way and to ensure that everyone who is currently enrolled in a phase-out major/minor and wants a path toward graduation in that program as a Griffon will be able to earn it. If by no other means, the students will be set up with leftover coursework at other state universities and then have it transfer back to Missouri Western to fulfill degree requirements.

An approval process will take place in the remaining weeks of April. First, the recommendations, which have been taken from the review board by Davenport's office and adjusted slightly, will be conveyed for the consideration of Dr. Matt Wilson, university president. Wilson will make his own adjustments and then present the final recommendation to the appointed Board of Governors on Wednesday, April 29.

Davenport said that the final reductions package with regard to academics will be implemented immediately after the board votes, assuming it does approve changes similar to the ones he has proposed. That means that anyone who is not currently enrolled in a major/minor set for phase-out would, by no later than May 1, no longer be permitted to do so.

Davenport said he has gone through "many sleepless nights" while weighing the implications of the decisions at hand, but said he sees the proposals as an inevitability; either the university must slash its expenses and close down unneeded services, or it will not survive.

There was little room for flexibility in this course of action at the start of the year for a campus that has seen deficit spending for much of the last decade.

Now, COVID-19 has arrived and could, at least for now, pit enrollment. On top of that, budget restrictions imposed last week by Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will produce at least $1.9 million in budget shortfalls. There are reasons to believe that the university could be faced with a choice by the end of the year between making payroll and paying its operational expenses.

If it gets beyond that obstacle, the university must be prepared to make further sacrifices to achieve financial viability, Davenport said. He has asked the leaders of the Honors Program to prepare a list of cost savings that can be implemented for next fiscal year, and said he has been frank in that if sufficient savings can't be found, the program as a whole may not live on.

In the long run, outside of the current review process, other areas won't be spared. The university recently downsized from a corps of six full-time academic deans to three, Davenport noted, with one part-time graduate studies dean on hand to help. Further reductions to administrative leadership are not out of the question. Western's pride and joy, Griffon Athletics, will be expected to produce cost savings in the coming months.

No single aspect of Western campus life will be spared, Davenport said, and no one can be proactively protected from future shutdowns and job losses.

"We are at a crossroads," he said. "Missouri Western is at a crossroads. And if we do not make changes, it could be disastrous for this institution."